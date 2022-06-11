Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Olivia Bowden and May Warren discuss the importance of continuing to wear masks even when it's no longer mandated. And Lisa Schick reports on the recognition (if sorely lacking in Saskatchewan's political class) that long COVID is itself developing into a severe public health crisis.
- Courtenay Brown examines the changes to the U.S.' labour market in the wake of the pandemic - which includes the continued loss of nearly half of the public-sector jobs eliminated over the past two years, even as the private sector has mostly returned to its previous employment level.
- The Council of Canadians highlights the effort to press Canada to work toward waiving intellectual property restrictions which are preventing the developing world from having access to COVID vaccines. And Global Justice Now points out the similar effort on an international basis as the WTO meets for a conference which could address the issue.
- Dylan Penner discusses why we can't rely on private capital to drive the needed transition to a low-emission economy. Tiffanie Turnbull reports on the glaring underreporting of methane emissions in Australia's coal industry.
- And finally Andrew Freedman reports on another stark consequence of climate change, as much of the southwest U.S. is facing an extremely dangerous heat wave.
