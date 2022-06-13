SKNDPLDR Roundup

Saskatchewan's NDP leadership race continues toward convention day on the 26th. And it's starting to get somewhat more attention outside of core party circles - though it's unfortunately too late for newly-interested people to sign up and vote. So let's take a quick look at the latest.
- Tonight is the final leadership forum, with options to view in person or online. And for those concerned about ensuring there are events covering a range of prospective voters, there will be another Saskatoon forum on the 15th (the second organized by the Saskatoon Metro group), followed by one from the Southwest Region on the 20th.
- Found in an earlier report on the campaign are these membership numbers from the party's president Sheila Whelan:
Since the launch of the leadership race, Whelan said the party signed up about 2,400 new members over the past two months for a total of 7,295.During the contest between Meili and Trent Wotherspoon in 2018, the NDP had 13,414 members eligible to vote.
No comments:
Post a Comment