Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Devi Sridhar writes that a responsible plan for the impending COVID wave would involve masking, improved ventilation, booster shots and a plan for the growing scourge of long COVID - even as most Canadian provinces range from uninterested to hostile toward anything of the sort. And Nicola Davis reports on new research showing that prior infection isn't providing any meaningful boost immunity to the new variants.
- Andrew MacLeod discusses the systematic underreporting of workplace injuries in B.C. (and the callous employers pushing workers to miss out on income and medical care in order to dodge responsibility). And Shannon Devine points out the lack of any systematic support for 1.5 million Canadians living with a brain injury.
- Mark Zacharias and Merran Smith write that Canada is once again failing to plan for the aftermath of an unsustainable oil boom. Megan Milliken Biven, Virginia Palacios and Ted Boettner rightly argue that the fossil fuel sector should be paying for its own cleanup out of massive windfall profits, rather than sticking the public with the bill. And Anders Bjorn, H. Damon Matthews, Matthew Brander and Shannon Lloyd point out how the renewable energy credits developed as a substitute for actual decarbonization have predictably become a scheme to be manipulated rather than actually reflecting emission reductions.
- Meanwhile, Kim van Daalen examines how extreme weather and climate events contribute to gender-based violence among other social harms.
- Finally, Phoebe Stephens weighs in on how the soaring prices of groceries and other necessities are the result of corporate greed rather than the operation of fair markets.
