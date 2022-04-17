Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Sam Gindin discusses the need to push back against the narrative that inflation caused by supply chain disruptions and corporate greed will somehow be ameliorated by punishing the working class. And Adam King writes that the response to inflation represents just another facet of the distributive battle between the rich and the rest of us.
- Monia Mazigh argues that the Libs' minimal steps on housing are doomed to fail as long as we allow the housing sector to serve the interests of financial institutions rather than the people who need homes. And Julia Kane reports on new research connecting the number of oil and gas wells to racial discrimination in zoning.
- The New York Times notes that the U.S. is looking at antitrust law as a means to challenge corporate collusion to lower wages.
- Ted Rutland reports on the Libs' use of public resources to push poll against the appetite of the Canadian public to defund police forces.
- Finally, Evan Scrimshaw examines the utterly dishonest attempt by the Cons and their right-wing allies to stoke fear about a "truck tax" whose only treatment by the federal government was to reject it, along with the media's mindless repetition of the talking point.
