Saskatchewan NDP Leadership 2022 Reference Page

Saskatchewan NDP Constitution
Candidate Information
|Candidate
|Website
|Profile
|Carla Beck
|CarlaForLeader.ca
|@CarlaBeckSK
|Carla Beck
|Kaitlyn Harvey
|ChangeStartsHere.ca
|@KaitlynHarveySK
|Kaitlyn Harvey
Upcoming Dates
May 6: Candidate Entry Deadline
May 13: Membership Deadline
June 26: Leadership Convention
