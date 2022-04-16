Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saskatchewan NDP Leadership 2022 Reference Page

A one-stop source for general information about the 2022 Saskatchewan NDP leadership campaign.

General Information
Saskatchewan NDP Constitution 


Candidate Information
CandidateWebsiteTwitterFacebookProfile
Carla BeckCarlaForLeader.ca@CarlaBeckSKCarla Beck
Kaitlyn HarveyChangeStartsHere.ca@KaitlynHarveySKKaitlyn Harvey

Upcoming Dates
May 6: Candidate Entry Deadline
May 13: Membership Deadline
June 26: Leadership Convention

Other Resources


Posts
Discussion
Twitter: #skndpldr
