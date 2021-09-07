Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Peter Hotez writes that the U.S. is facing a new nightmare phase in responding to COVID-19, while Frank Newport reports on the strong public support for far more public health protections than have been put in place. And Jeremy Chrysler discusses the historical background which explains the reluctance of so many - including health authorities - to acknowledge that COVID is airborne.
- Meanwhile, Stephanie Dubois reports on the utter ineffectiveness of Alberta's vaccine lottery. And Sarah Rieger reports on Jason Kenney's decision to pay inflated wages to privately contracted nurses while starving the public health care system of resources in the midst of a pandemic.
- Brian Bethune notes that there's no escaping the development of epidemics - which should serve as strong incentive to ensure we're not governed by people who are ideologically incapable of responding to them.
- Finally, V.S. Wells highlights how Canadian workers have been under attack by state authorities as well as by a deadly virus over the past year.
