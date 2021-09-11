Elxn44 Roundup

The latest from Canada's federal election campaign.
- The Climate Emergency Alliance highlights the crucial climate change question which was left out of the federal debates - which is what parties will to do keep fossil fuel reserves in the ground when we manifestly can't afford to exploit them.
- Gordon Cleveland compares the Cons' tax bauble to the positive effects of an actual child care system which the Libs are promising and the NDP plans to deliver. Antony Hodgson looks at what's on offer for electoral reform, finding both the Greens and the NDP to have strong proposals. And PressProgress examines what the parties have on offer for workers and the labour movement.
- Tanya Talaga discusses how the Libs have utterly missed the point of reconciliation. And Kristy Kirkup and Bill Curry report on Justin Trudeau's unfathomable hesitancy to ensure fire safety for First Nations.
- Ben Cohen reports on Oshawa Lib candidate Afroza Hossain's pay-for-access policy for community appearances.
- Finally, Matthew Green offers his vision for a just recovery:
"There are still some people who would prefer to return back to the status quo, to the way things were, when what we're presenting in this #Elxn44 is a compelling vision for the way things could be and should be."— Matthew Green 🍊📈✊🏾 (@MatthewGreenNDP) September 10, 2021
Join us for a #JustRecovery https://t.co/gF6333ymUz #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/eIdXYP35qW
No comments:
Post a Comment