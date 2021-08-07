Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Holly Yan examines the growing medical recognition that children need to be protected from COVID-19 (and particularly the Delta variant). David Holtgrave et al. highlight why we need to be increasing our testing and monitoring - not abandoning the effort as the UCP has chosen as part of its "just give up" philosophy. Alessia Simona Maratta reports on Quebec's move to implement a vaccine passport - and the resulting increase in vaccination rates. Eleanor Murray and Ruby Barnard-Mayers discuss when it will be safe to remove mask mandates - and how far the U.S. (like most of Canada) is from that point. And on the bright side, Jennifer Abbasi examines evidence of the lasting effect of COVID immunity.
- Meanwhile, Christopher Reynolds reports on the hardship facing seniors whose Guaranteed Income Supplement is being slashed without warning based on their temporary receipt of CERB benefits last year.
- Frances Bula discusses how the Libs' supposed housing plans are in fact aimed at boosting developers' profits rather than the availability of affordable rental units.
- Sara Mojtehedzadeh reports on the responses provided to Ontario's one-sided consultation on the future of work.
- Finally, Ben Oquist makes the case for tax being a needed aspect of our public policy debate rather than a dirty word. And Abacus Data finds a strong (and growing) majority of Canadians eager to see a wealth tax among other means of ensuring that the wealthiest pay their fair share toward a functional society.
