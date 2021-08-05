Thursday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Brooks Fallis highlights why a strategy limited to vaccines won't stop a fourth wave of COVID-19. The CP reports on the call by doctors (and others) to have the UCP reverse its declaration of surrender to the pandemic, while David Cournoyer points out that the axing of all public health precautions is leaving a large number of Albertans behind. Jacquie Miller reports that even the Ford government is promising to buy air filters to somewhat improve the safety of schools in the fall. And John Ibbitson discusses the latest polling showing that a strong majority of Canadians support restricting unvaccinated people from attending public gatherings.
- Karen Howlett points out the lack of coroners' reports or other accountability mechanisms for the thousands of Canadians who died of COVID in long-term care homes.
- Sarah Lawryniuk discusses how a drought linked to climate change is disrupting agriculture in Manitoba, while Bonnie Allen and Heidi Atter report on the dire plight of Saskatchewan ranchers who can't find food for their herds. Damian Carrington reports on evidence that the Gulf Stream (a major regulator of the global climate) is on the verge of collapse.
- Jaby Dayle rightly questions how so many people are eager to blame minimal social supports for people's understandable reluctance to accept dehumanizing work.
- Finally, Jillian Horton expresses her understandable frustration at the disconnect between public needs and demands, and the priorities of those who govern us.
No comments:
Post a Comment