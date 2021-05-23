Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- The Globe and Mail's editorial board discusses the reality that the end of the age of oil is near no matter how many petropoliticians try to operate in denial. Carl Meyer reports on the oil lobby's attempts to turn the pursuit of emission reduction targets into an issue to be managed by the Ministry of Finance rather than anybody with any responsibility for environmental goals. And Jeffrey Jones reports on the Bank of Canada's warning that many fossil fuel assets are mispriced due to the gap between wishful thinking and reality.
- Meanwhile, Becky Ferreira reports on the latest climate catastrophe, as the largest iceberg on the planet has broken loose from Antarctica.
- Marc Fawcett-Anderson reports on Canada's classification of waste as a toxic substance - which at least creates the possibility of a ban, though falls short of actually accomplishing that.
- Josh Eidelson interviews Lauren McFerran about the U.S.' National Labour Relations Board which is resuming offering some protection to workers after being placed under corporate control by the Trump administration.
- Finally, Umair Haque highlights how the working class is increasingly voting for fascist policies which serve only to demean punish others rather than benefiting working people.
