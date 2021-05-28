Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Matt Gurney questions how it is that Ontario (like other provinces) is continuing to avoid any meaningful planning in its pandemic response, with the problem now being a lack of guidance or direction in distributing second doses of vaccines.
- Stephanie Taylor reports on a new study from the International Institute for Sustainable Development showing how demand for oil is set to decline in the decades to come. Aaron Saad writes
that instead of continuing to look to exploit fossil fuel reserves and
spew as much carbon pollution as possible as the industry dies out,
Canada should be discussing how to make up for our disproportionate harm
to the global environment. And Max Fawcett points out
that any honest message to oil sector workers would include recognition
that a transition is necessary - not a refusal to allow anybody to find
sustainable work.
- Katherine Long and Will Evans report on Washington's investigation into Amazon's disregard for worker health and safety.
- Oliver Wainwright discusses the work being done to reverse decades of systems architecture based on the preferences of a tall, white male.
