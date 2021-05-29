Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Zeynep Tufecki warns that the deadliest phase of the coronavirus pandemic may be yet to come even after vaccines become widely capable of distribution. Eric Reguly notes that contrary to the wishcasting of conservative governments, existing vaccines themselves haven't resulted in herd immunity. And Simon Little reports on the effect the spread of the B.1.617 variant figures to have on B.C.'s reopening plans.
- Guy Quenneville reports on the latest request of Saskatchewan's residents not to buy the Sask Party's messaging, as the Saskatchewan Health Authority warns of already-high mobility rates which may be exacerbated if people race back to possible transmission venues. And Zak Vescera uncovers the Moe government's longstanding awareness that it's been failing to provide for vulnerable populations.
- Matthew Thomas reports on new research showing that beyond its benefits for workers themselves, a four-day work week would also substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Jesse Freeston and Martin Lukacs expose the Canadian pension funds behind Jair Bolsonaro's privatization of Brazilian public water systems.
- Finally, Tanya Talaga asks how many Joyce Echaquans need to die at the hands of a discriminatory health care system. But the revelation of an unmarked mass child grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School offers an ugly reminder of the damage to Indigenous people Canada has wilfully inflicted.
No comments:
Post a Comment