Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Eric Dolan reports on new research showing the connection between a sense of entitlement and a refusal to take basic steps to protect public health in a pandemic. And Francine Kapun reports on the Peel region's move to fine employers who don't put reasonable precautions in place.
- John Michael McGrath slams Doug Ford for being more concerned with guarding jurisdiction than taking action to protect the public from the coronavirus (or at least allowing the federal government to do so). Heather Mallick rightly challenges Ford's valuation of business income over human lives. And Randy Robinson highlights why demanding that small businesses stay open in the face of a wave of community spread won't actually help their survival rate.
- Jason Warick reports that Saskatoon's intensive care units are already over capacity as Saskatchewan faces an alarming rise in new COVID cases.
- Sarah Anderson and Margon Rathke write that the activist energy used to mobilize voters in the U.S. is now being turned toward the pursuit of pandemic relief.
- Finally, Jonathan Soros highlights why we should be seeking revenue from the capital class rather than looking primarily to struggling workers. And Carly Stern points out what the U.S. (and other countries) can learn from Norway's success with a wealth tax.
