Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Linda Silas writes about the need to invest in improved care and better jobs in order to build a health society. And Linda McQuaig reviews Seth Klein's A Good War as outlining how to turn a pandemic response into an opportunity to make desperately-needed changes to an unsustainable society.
- Paul Karp reports on new research confirming that tax giveaways to the rich do nothing to improve matters for the rest of us.
- Andre Picard warns that Canada's COVID-19 curve is on the rise even before the return to school this fall, while Dominic Rushe and Amanda Holpuch discuss how the U.S. is still far away from meaningfully containing the threat as the winter approaches. And Eric Reguly wonders why governments aren't doing more to ensure the use of masks and rapid testing which have represented the most effective means of allowing some additional activity while limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
- Astrid Helene Kendrick observes that we can't expect to ensure students' well-being by imposing pandemic-related rules which aren't backed with investment in their health and welfare, while Aaron Saad writes that many of the avoidable risks being faced by students, staff and their families are the result of decades of underfunding of public education. The Langley Advance Times highlights the contrast between months of discussion of the importance of physical distancing, and a direction that schools be reopened without any meaningful effort to make that possible. Susan Wright examines Alberta's pitiful excuse for a back-to-school plan. Nigel Bariffe writes about the need to make child care seamless with school access. Melissa Corrente points out the importance of addressing teachers' mental health. And Madi Cyr questions the lack of consideration for students with developmental disorders.
- Finally, Michael Prince makes the case for a national income program for people with disabilities. But lest we think the federal government can accomplish much without provinces acting in good faith, Zak Vescera and Alex MacPherson report that Saskatchewan is among the provinces which has clawed back every nickel it could from federal CERB benefits, while Roberta Bell focuses on the similar clawback from people with disability income - each turning federal emergency relief for people into a provincial windfall which does nothing for its nominal recipients.
