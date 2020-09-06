Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Don Pittis discusses how the spread of modern monetary theory is challenging some stale assumptions about government budgeting. And Sarath Peiris highlights how the Saskatchewan Party's plans for severe austerity are utterly unworkable without the federal government riding to the rescue of people who would otherwise be left without needed supports.
- Ian Waddell points out that Justin Trudeau can easily avoid an unnecessary election by finding some much-needed tolerance for working with willing partners in the public interest. And while he accepts more of the Libs' spin on the relationship between the two parties than he should, Aaron Wherry takes note of the opportunities to work toward what the Libs constantly profess to be common goals.
- PressProgress examines five of the biggest problems with Scott Moe's underfunded and poorly-thought-out orders for sending students back to school. And Alexandra Mae Jones discusses the importance of ventilation in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
- Meanwhile, Nykole King comments on the gendered impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
- David Thurton reports on the Commission for Environmental Cooperation's study showing that tar sands tailing ponds are contaminating Alberta water supplies. And CBC News reports on a diluent pipeline spill near Fort McMurray.
- Finally, Tim Alberta writes about the fallout from a U.S. Republican party which has fully abandoned values and principles in favour of becoming an elite-funded personality cult. And Adnan Khan offers his take on the U.S.' ongoing implosion.
