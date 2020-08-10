Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Kat Devlin and J.J. Moncus point out how people were justifiably pessimistic about burgeoning inequality even before a pandemic which has further consolidated wealth and power in the hands of the obscenely rich. reports on Statistics Canada's data showing that visible minorities have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 disruption. And Food Banks Canada's Hunger Count both documents the widespread use of food banks in Canada, and makes important recommendations on child care, housing and income supports to address the root causes of hunger.
- Al Etmanski and Kathleen O'Grady write about the importance of unifying a movement of Canadians with disabilities in the face of neglect from all levels of government.
- Christine Montross discusses the need to respond to mental health concerns with compassion and harm reduction rather than violence and incarceration. And CBC Radio reports on one mother's fight to treat the opioid addiction crisis with the urgency it deserves.
- Jeff Gray writes about the possibility that a model of providing shelter hotels to homeless people may be one of the COVID-19 responses worth continuing - though as a longer-term plan it should surely make sense to provide housing which isn't so temporary.
- Finally, a group of economists including Joseph Stiglitz, Mariana Mazzucato, Robert Reich and Gabriel Zucman agrees on the need to end the carbon economy as we build back better in the wake of COVID-19.
