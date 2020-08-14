Friday Evening Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Sara Mojtehedzadeh reports on the severe uncertainty facing far too many as the CERB is set to wind down with nothing but vaporware to replace it.
- John Paul Tasker reports on the Libs' slow response to the obvious lack of personal protective equipment at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Rachel Treisman reports on the recognition by CDC director Robert Redfield that this could easily be the U.S.' worst fall ever for public health.
- Andre Picard discusses the need for clear guidelines to ensure both that children are as safe as possible in returning to school, and that parents aren't confronted with avoidable anxiety about their health. And Alex Bozikovic raises the important question of what we need to do to address ventilation in schools, while Nathaniel Meyersohn writes that stores are also particularly dangerous potential sources of potential outbreaks if they don't make use of available air filtration systems.
- Finally, Robert Asselin writes about the need for Canada to develop some meaningful economic planning of its own in response to the likelihood that a Biden administration will engage in the same. And Carolyn Sissoko highlights the problems with an economic system in which new fiscal capacity is almost entirely absorbed by existing corporate monoliths rather than anybody looking to build anything new.
