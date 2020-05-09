Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- The Book Dad highlights how labour unions can help to reduce the economic uncertainty workers otherwise face. Nicholas Kristof points out that workers elsewhere already have far superior wages and benefits to what's treated as the default in the U.S. (and to a lesser extent Canada). And Steven Greenhouse writes that U.S. union activism is spiking as workers are put in danger by the coronavirus.
- Jamelle Bouie highlights the racist conception of "liberty" behind the U.S.' COVID-19 denial movement, while PressProgress examines the bizarre groups behind the Canadian equivalent. And Michael Hiltzik notes that a callous disregard for the lives of anybody aside from a few wealthy insiders is nothing new in the U.S., while Ethan Cox notes that Canada is also rife with corporate hacks eager to trade lives for temporary profits.
- Stephanie Taylor and Kyle Benning each report on some of the Saskatchewan businesses who have seen the provincial government announce their reopening without taking steps to ensure they can do so safely. But as long as it's golf you're after, the Sask Party is prepared to dedicate its constant attention to updating and relaxing any health requirements.
- Finally, David Macdonald analyzes how the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have disproportionately fallen on vulnerable workers. And Kim Brooks writes that the appropriate approach to Mothers' Day should be to ensure equal pay and opportunities, not merely offer a one-time gift as an excuse for continued unfairness.
