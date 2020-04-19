Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Andrew MacLeod writes about the importance of patience in the face of astroturfed demands to put more workers' lives at risk in the absence of effective vaccines or treatments against COVID-19. And Rachel Miller highlights the importance of taking social distancing seriously, rather than looking for loopholes and workarounds which put people at risk.
- Andrea Yu interviews Aaron Orkin about the need for change in Toronto's shelter system to provide homeless people with viable options in the face of the pandemic. And Judy Fudge discusses how the long-term care system is still woefully inadequate to protect residents and workers alike.
- Rachel Sugar writes about the U.S.' belated efforts to ensure that school closures don't leave children to go hungry. And Mike Blake and Christopher Walljasper report on the deliberate destruction of produce by farmers lacking their usual restaurant customers, while Jessica Corbett juxtaposes growing food insecurity with the deliberate destruction of food due to the breakdown of private supply chains.
- PressProgress points out the health dangers of the scab work camp at the Regina Co-op refinery. And Charles Smith makes the case for anti-scab legislation in light of the protracted lockout.
- Finally, Bob Lord and Chuck Collins point out how the richest few Americans pay far less taxes as a proportion of their wealth than they did four decades ago. And Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman make the case for a progressive wealth tax to start bridging the gap between the plutocrats and the rest of us.
