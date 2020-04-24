Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Paul Taylor comments on the rifts in our social fabric which are being highlighted by COVID-19. And Graham Riches argues that the food banks which are being pushed to the limit by the pandemic would never have been necessary if our economy wasn't fundamentally broken to begin with.
- George Packer writes that the coronavirus pandemic is only exposing the U.S. as a thoroughly failed state. And Ed Pilkington and Dominic Rushe discuss how after wasting ample opportunity to prepare the U.S. and minimize the damage from the first wave of the virus, Donald Trump is now looking to make matters far worse with his inability to resist pushing for a hasty relaxation of the rules protecting the public.
- Trish Hennessy suggests that social prescribing may offer a helpful model in remediating the damage COVID-19 has done.
- Arwa Mahdawi notes that it's the wealthiest few who have contributed the least who have lined up for the largest bailout demands. Jayati Ghosh notes that less-developed countries are facing far more difficult circumstances than we are. And Kate Aronoff writes that rather than offering any meaningful help, our global institutions have been set up to push developing countries to fail.
- Finally, Betsy Donald and Shauna Brail point out how the disruption of supply chains for vital goods has signaled the need to rebuild Canada's manufacturing sector.
