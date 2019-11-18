Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Jeremy Rifkin sets out how Canada can implement a Green New Deal - while also reminding us of the costs of failing to do so. And Brett Dolter charts the path toward net zero emissions from Saskatchewan's perspective - even as Scott Moe's government confirms the sad reality that it's chosen to hit the snooze button for another decade.
- Brandon Doucet writes that it's long past time for Canada to provide universal dental care to its residents.
- Owen Jones writes that UK Labour's promise of free universal broadband access hearkens back to its great nation-building work of the past. And Miranda Hall comments on the broader social and economic benefits of making sure everybody can connect to the world.
- Jim Stanford points out that rather than representing a particularly new development, the gig economy is based on all-too-familiar principles including workers supplying their own equipment and taking the risk of work not materializing.
- Finally, Jim Tankersley, Peter Eavis and Ben Casselman report on the U.S.' precipitous drop in revenue from large corporations - including Fedex taking its taxes paid down to zero - which hasn't been matched with any discernible investment. And Robert Reich writes about the laughable attempt by billionaires and their paid flunkies to pretend that fair taxes on the wealthy would lead to anything but a more equitable distribution of income and wealth.
