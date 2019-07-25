Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Derrick O'Keefe writes that our federal election should be focusing on the growing climate crisis, not being sidetracked by such trivialities as chocolate milk. (Though I'll argue that the two issues may sometimes point to the same key structural problems.) Cam Fenton has some suggestions for the questions which could be asked in a climate change debate. And Stephen Leahy points out that temperatures beyond the range of existing heat indexes could soon affect hundreds of millions of people in the U.S. alone.
- Anne Gaviola recognizes that the primary effect of the gig economy is to entrench the power of corporations over workers. And Mitchell Anderson calls out the Trudeau Libs for using public money to promote corporate malfeasance.
- Nora Loreto rightly argues that Canada has nothing to brag about in our own system of migrant detention.
- John Klein highlights Scott Moe's decision to promote racist symbols - now including the Confederate flag.
- And finally, PressProgress points out Brian Pallister's growing list of health care cuts, now including a third emergency room closure so far.
No comments:
Post a Comment