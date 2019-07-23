Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Osita Nwanevu describes the higher-brow forms of bigotry and wilful ignorance being pushed by U.S. Republicans for upper-class audiences. And Kate Aronoff discusses the racial undertones of yet another wave of red-baiting.
- Meanwhile, David Climenhaga highlights how Canadian right-wing governments are fully adopting the Republican playbook - including by denying constituents the benefit of funding from other levels of government for partisan gain. And Alan Freeman takes note of the dubious company Jason Kenney has joined in using public money to target perceived political opponents for harassment.
- Andrew Parkin writes that Canadian voters recognize the importance of a national climate change plan. And Dan Tong, Qiang Zhang, Yixuan Zheng, Ken Caldeira, Christine Shearer, Chaopeng Hong, Yue Qin and Steven J. Davis examine the effect of a phaseout of existing fossil fuel infrastructure - concluding that it alone could keep global warming under 2 degress Celsius.
- But Arwa Mahdawi laments the fact that far too many politicians insist on continuing business as usual - fossil fuel subsidies and all - rather than working toward a habitable future.
- Carolyn Ferns discusses the need for the federal government to start taking the importance of child care seriously.
- Finally, Sahil Jai Dutta, Samuel Knafo, Richard Lane, Ian Lovering and Steffan Wyn-Jones point out how neoliberal economics based on the alleged impracticality of centralized planning have ultimately resulted in exactly that - only carried out for corporate rather than public purposes.
