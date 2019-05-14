Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Eoin Higgins discusses a new report by Elizabeth Warren and Pramila Jayapal on a U.S. political system which is even more corporatist than ever under the Trump administration.
- Meanwhile, Sarah Petz reports
on Boots Riley's recent talk in Winnipeg - including his emphasis on
the need for direct activism alongside work within partisan politics. And Martin Regg Cohn offers a reminder to the Ford PCs that there's more to democracy than a government acting without accountability between elections.
- Tim Dickinson reports on new research showing that the U.S.' subsidies for fossil fuels exceed even its bloated defence budget. And the Canadian Press reports on Enbridge's multi-billion dollar quarterly profits, while Emma McIntosh takes note of the Alberta municipalities facing fiscal ruin due to deadbeat resource extractors.
- Morgan Lawrie highlights the need for wildlife corridors to give animals some hope of finding a suitable habitat as our climate breaks down.
- Michael Coteau makes the case for a right to repair as a means of both saving consumers money, and reducing avoidable waste and environmental destruction.
- Finally, Philippe Fournier points out how Canada's Parliament would look under current voting intentions if the Libs had followed through on their promise of electoral reform.
