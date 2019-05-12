Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Tony Burman writes about the seismic change we can expect as the importance of our climate crisis - as well as the need to act on a global basis - starts to permeate our political decision-making. And KC Golden warns that the oil companies who have been the worst offenders in both causing and denying climate change are now trying to use the first steps toward a policy response to escape from any liability for their actions.
- Meanwhile, Jimmy Thomson writes
about the challenge of developing cleaner fuel sources to
replace outdated and environmentally-harmful diesel fuel generators in
isolated communities across northern Canada. The Canadian Press reports on new research showing how climate breakdown is leading to the acidification of Arctic water. And Blake Shaffer notes
that vehicle emissions are just one more area where Canada is the
world's worst per-capita offender in contributing to the global climate
crisis.
- Emily Holden reports on a new international agreement to stop the dumping of plastic waste on less wealthy countries. But Sandra Laville points out how plastics lobbyists are attempting to undermine any effort to limit the indiscriminate disposal of their products in the UK.
- Mitchell Anderson discusses how conventional economics have contributed to environmental disasters - including the impending extinction crisis - by neglecting to value a habitable planet as part of our economic system.
- Finally, Trevor Harrison highlights the bias in Jason Kenney's budget panel which is under orders not to look at revenues (or the cost of corporate tax giveaways). And Hulya Dagdeviren and Jiayi Balasuriya examine how the UK's austerity served largely to dump even more debt and financial stress onto lower-income households.
" the oil companies who have been the worst offenders in both causing and denying climate change are now trying to use the first steps toward a policy response to escape from any liability for their actions. " That would be vile indeed - were there any truth in that specification. News flash for slow learners : man does not now nor never did control the weather ( look up climate in the dictionary. Weather is exactly what it is. ). Nor are events which have not happened 'settled science.' It hasn't even been in suspension ! There is no data - and soothsaying the future is a prime example of culturally appropriate crystal balls being a scam, no matter how many blinking lights they may have.ReplyDelete