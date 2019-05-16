New column day

Here, following up on these posts as to how the federal NDP is leading the way in setting policy in line with the realities of an impending climate breakdown.
For further reading...
- Mia Rabson reported on the NDP's push to halve Canada's greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade, including by ending the subsidies which would otherwise lock us into continued pollution.
- Geoff Dembicki discusses how the Libs' climate policies would leave us on pace for a climate disaster as some worthwhile ideas are more than outweighed by the failure to account for major sources of carbon pollution. - Cameron Brick comments on the significance of inertia in our personal habits which affect our own contributions to climate change. But Alex Boutilier reports on polling showing that even Conservative voters don't buy their party's obstructionism, recognizing the importance of carbon pricing and other policies to avert climate disaster.
- Finally, Alexander Kaufman examines Jay Inslee's detailed climate plan - which should serve as an example for others to emulate. And Peter Walker reports on UK Labour's plan for a massive investment in solar panels on millions of homes as part of a green industrial revolution.
Sorry, Greg, but, coming from the NDP, it's pure greenwash. You found Jesus after getting your ass handed to you in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, we get it. Rachel Notley, wasn't she NDP? And didn't the BC NDP oppose the carbon tax when, gag, the BC Libs brought it in? Yeah, that's right. Let me see. Is Singh just another NDP opportunist in the best tradition of that party or have the New Dems actually changed their spots? I'm going to go with "opportunism." Grasping at straws.ReplyDelete