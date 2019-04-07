Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Ryan Meili writes about the need for leaders to listen to bona fide activists regardless of their cause - while drawing an important distinction where events are staged based on hate and/or misinformation.
- Jack Knox recognizes that the work of averting a global climate breakdown requires good faith action by all parties, not the oil-and-gaslighting we've become accustomed to from Andrew Scheer, Scott Moe, Jason Kenney and so many others.
- Ben Parfitt writes that the SNC-Lavalin scandal reveals the expectation by large corporations that their wrongdoing will be swept under the rug. And Charlie Smith points out how Justin Trudeau's typical Lib slipperiness is rightly viewed with skepticism by voters.
- Larry Elliott reports on the UK Cons' deliberate increases in poverty and inequality by stealth, as money cut from social benefits was handed to higher-income individuals in the form of tax goodies rather than being used for its stated purpose of reducing a deficit.
- Finally, Jane Cordy and Raymonde Gagne write about the urgent need to invest in reducing the harm caused by opioid addiction.
