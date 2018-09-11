Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Paul Kelso reports on Public Health England's findings about the connection between poverty and more health difficulties, with residents of poorer neighbourhoods facing twice the incidence of ill health.
- Phil Whitaker points out the need to address the stressors causing childhood mental health issues. And Arif Jetha notes that fair working conditions for younger workers would work wonders in avoiding long-term scarring effects.
- Kim Kelly highlights the widespread use of prison labour in the US through the loophole left in its constitutional amendment against slavery. And an inmate at Burnside Jail explains why striking is effectively the only means for incarcerated people to call attention to their human dignity.
- Rajeev Syal discusses a push by UK unions toward a four-day work week.
- Finally, Denis Meunier studies Canada's shameful role as a money-laundering haven due to a lack of transparency in beneficial corporate ownership.
