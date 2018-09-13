Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Paul Krugman offers a reminder that the great global policy failure following the 2008 finance-driven crisis was to bail out bankers alone, while leaving people to fend for themselves in the face of subsequent austerity. And Wayne Swan highlights how the continued race to the bottom when it comes to corporate taxes and regulations represents a threat to both economic justice and democracy.
- Patrick Butler notes that new research shows the UK's most severe cuts to social benefits have cruelly targeted toward the people who need help the most. And Libby Brooks reports on a new study showing the connection between poverty, isolation and death in Scotland.
- Aditya Chakrabortty makes the case for no-strings-attached housing through Housing First programs as the solution to the most important problems arising from homelessness.
- David Suzuki calls for us to turn "disposable" into something to be avoided, rather than a default expectation:
- Finally, Andre Picard discusses how decriminalization of drugs could help to reduce addictions and deaths resulting from opioids. But Beth Mole notes that the "morality" of the pharmaceutical industry is rather different from that of most people in treating rent-seeking as a moral obligation rather than an abuse of power.
