New column day

Here, on why we should be skeptical of Donald Trump's NAFTA demands - and why it should be willing to walk away from the table if it's not possible to push for dramatic improvements to what's being offered.
For further reading:
- The U.S.' list of negotiating objectives is here (PDF). Canada's is apparently nonexistent.
- Again, Scott Sinclair, Stuart Trew and Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood have examined the U.S.' demands. Pierre Laliberte and Sinclair have analyzed how little Canada stands to gain from maintaining NAFTA even in its current form as compared to multilateral trade rules.
- Simon Lester describes the dispute resolution mechanisms current found in NAFTA. And Patrick LeBlond notes the significance of Chapter 19 in particular - though it's also telling which areas are subject to neutral and substantial decision-making bodies and which ones aren't.
- Finally, the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Develoment discusses the recent CAFTA decision which saw Guatemala's failure to protect workers from employer reprisals go unremedied because it didn't sufficiently affect trade.
