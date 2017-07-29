Leadership 2017 Links

The latest from the federal NDP's leadership campaign.
- Alex Ballingall reports on Guy Caron's infrastructure and jobs plan which features both a large investment in public works, and substantial improvements in both wages and working conditions under federal jurisdiction.
- Thomas Walkom criticizes Singh's plan to roll Old Age Security into a means-tested benefit. And Stephen Tweedale responds to Walkom directly, then takes a more general look at the politics and economics of universal vs. targeted programs (while recognizing that a fully functional social safety net requires a mix of both).
- Niki Ashton has released her proposals to pursue racial justice - which are noteworthy both in their details, and in being presented to explicitly connect multiple forms of current discrimination as a single issue demanding a response.
- Charlie Angus writes
about the importance of having a party which is both built on a
foundation of internal democracy, and oriented toward organizing the
unorganized. And Nora Loreto examines
the connection between social movements and political parties, while
noting (with a particular focus on Singh and Ashton) that movement activists may need to focus on different types of
roles depending on the outcome of the leadership campaign.
- Erin Weir takes note of the Libs' plan to close a few tax loopholes for incorporated professionals, and encourages the leadership candidates to keep the NDP in a leadership role in pushing for tax fairness.
- Finally, Kristy Kirkup writes about the candidates' push to sign up supporters as the August 17 membership deadline approaches.
