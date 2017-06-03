Outside by choice

It's certainly disappointing that Pat Stogran has chosen to drop out of the NDP's leadership race - particularly by leaving taking shots at the party which made sure he had a place on its stage.
That said, Stogran's campaign ultimately seems to have been defined by an unwillingness to learn about the political process in which he wanted to participate, combined with an inclination to blame others for that weakness. And while he never had a strong chance of winning the NDP's leadership, his quick and bitter exit can't be taken to have done much other than throw away any chance of contributing to change for the better.
Have I got a party for you, Mr. Strogan.ReplyDelete
Come on in! Sit right down....
.... No you're not the first to showReplyDelete
We've all been here since, God, who knows?
I'm sure the other parties are plagued, equally if not more so, by tendencies similar to those within the NDP that awakened Mr. Stogran to the realities of political incest. He should have spent more time studying the butt-lickers and backstabbers when he was in the army. I guess he was one of the guys who was too busy doing his job as well as he could.ReplyDelete
If the same crowd of inept insiders that stumbled through the last election is still running the show in the federal NDP, then it's easy to understand why Mr. Stogran ran out of patience as soon as he did. If he falls in with either of the other major parties, he'll be dealing with even more disgusting cliques of streamers and interpersonal networkers. But he may be pleased to find that in that respect they're much more professional.