Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Nick Saul reminds us of the need for strong and consistent public pressure to end poverty. And the Economist points out how punitive criminal justice policies coupled with a lack of rehabilitation strand people in poverty rather than allowing for a path toward contributing to society.
- Thomas Walkom comments
on Ontario's relatively unambitious workplace review - and worries that
even its modest suggestions won't end up becoming (or being enforced
as) law. And Angella MacEwen examines the state of federally-regulated workplaces and finds plenty of precarity which needs to be addressed.
- Meanwhile, Lana Payne highlights the need to keep counting gender iniquities as long as they persist.
- Laurie Monsebraaten reports on the role a basic income can play in encouraging social entrepreneurship.
- Finally, Justin Ling writes that the Libs' attempt to normalize a less-accountable and more-disruptive surveillance state was met with ample public pushback - though it remains to be seen whether they'll bother to make good on their promise of any change whatsoever to the Cons' C-51.
