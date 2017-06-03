Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Meagan Gilmore examines how an increased minimum wage is good for business.
- Hannah Aldridge offers some suggestions to keep a poverty reduction strategy on target. And Make Poverty History notes that Brian Pallister is offering a textbook example of how not to do it by ignoring his government's responsibility to update Manitoba's existing plan.
- The CP reports that Canada's cities are trying to push Justin Trudeau's Libs to stop stalling on funding for social housing. But Jordan Press and Andy Blatchford note that instead of tackling important social problems, Trudeau is focused on an infrastructure banks scheme designed to privatize profits while leaving risks in public hands.
- Laura Stone discusses how the Libs' supposed response to public outcry over cash-for-access fund-raising falls short of the mark. And Karen Howlett points out how disclosure of doctors' ties to pharmaceutical funding could have gone a long way toward preventing today's opioid epidemic.
- Finally, Joe Castaldo explains why people are so easily persuaded that financial bubbles are the new normal - while noting that Toronto and Vancouver's real estate markets look to have fooled far too many in recent years.
