Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Henry Miller calls out the Trump regime's sabotage against American science and research. Matthew Yglesias writes that the return of screwworm to the U.S. is just another predictable consequence of the wanton destruction of state capacity. And Jason Sattler rightly argues that Elon Musk's reward for mass murder shouldn't be adding yet another zero to the most obscene fortune ever hoarded.
- Meanwhile, DPA reports onMusk's role in promoting and fueling anti-immigrant pogroms in Belfast and elsewhere.Bryce Covert writes that the immigrant and minority populations who have been terrorized by the Trump regime's police state are now facing the economic fallout from being forced into hiding. And Rachel Gilmore calls out the Canadian wing of the elite-funded white supremacist formation that's trying to impose racism around the globe.
- Jonathan Watts reports on unprecedented heat in Antarctica as another indicator of a climate spinning wildly out of control.
- Finally, Amber Rolt points out that electric vehicle owners are already seeing massive cost savings from having shifted away from combustion engines, while Kana Iganaki reports on BYD's planned buildout of ultrarapid charging infrastructure in Europe. Fiona Harvey reports on the UK government's plan to rein in power prices by reducing reliance on fossil gas both as a fuel and as a pricing indicator. And Emily Forgash reports that even in the U.S., solar power has passed coal for the first time as an energy source.
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