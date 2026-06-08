Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Danny Kennedy discusses the progress being made in the energy transition globally, as wind and solar exceeded fossil gas power generation for the first time in April. Jan Rosenow notes that Pakistan in particular has managed a rapid deployment of solar power without any particular planning, while Adam Tooze observes that China has plenty more capacity to produce affordable solar panels which is idling in the midst of an energy crisis. And Claudia Steiner examines how even a partial switch over to electric vehicles is saving hundreds of thousands of lives in China due to reduced air pollution.
- Tim Murphy discusses the grab for even more obscene levels of wealth and power behind the techbro drive to install AI everywhere and in everything. Oliver Milman reports on a new study finding that a majority of the U.S.' planned AI data centres are being positioned to use massive quantities of water in areas already suffering from droughts, while Frank Landymore points out new research showing how data centres look to crowd out water use by a substantial chunk of humanity in the next few years. Sheldon Fernandez writes about new research finding even higher cognitive costs to reliance on artificial intelligence than previously understood. And Mark Ramzy reports on the Carney Libs' plans to put Canadian prisoners under the full control of AI based on the apparent view that incarcerated people haven't been dehumanized enough.
- Fred Wilson rightly argues that any attempt to build up a strong Canada needs to empower workers to pursue collective bargaining and be treated with respect. And Leyland Cecco reports on the success of workers in achieving the first collective bargaining agreement at a Walmart warehouse.
- Finally, Eric Szeto, Jordan Pearson and Christian Paas-Lang report on the pervasive foreign influence behind Alberta separatism.
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