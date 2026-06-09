Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Matthew Dowd discusses how opposition to data centre construction is a rare issue where U.S. voters are almost entirely in agreement rather than having been polarized based on partisan or demographic alignments. Neha Gour, Ed Maibach and Luis Ortiz highlight just a few of the many reasons communities have to be apprehensive.
- Meanwhile, Julianna Kowlessar argues that students are going to be best served learning to question artificial intelligence rather than relying on it.
- Paige Collings writes about the dangers of age-restricted internet access generally, while Michael Geist offers a Q&A about the particular problems with the Carney Libs' version.
- Kelly Hayes writes about the U.S.' heist state which has been designed to do nothing more than loot the country's resources on behalf of Donald Trump and his cronies. Casey Michel highlights how Jared Kushner is using his nepotistic placement in international relations to siphon up foreign wealth. And Tom Bergin, Michelle Conlin, Koh Gui Qing and Tom Wilson report that the Trump family's enrichment through crypto self-dealing is entirely mirrored by losses borne by investors.
- Finally, Jim Stanford offers a reminder of the need to focus on our long-term social and economic development in the face of both the Trump threat and the clean energy opportunity, rather than obsessing over short-term economic indicators.
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