Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Andreas Rinke reports on the European countries working toward a windfall tax on yet another wave of predatory oil profits. And Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope report on the Just Transition conference which is providing a forum for cooperation on climate progress as a reaction to COP being completely co-opted by oil interests.
- Julien Jreissati discusses the superior energy security offered by renewable power sources, while Jake Conley points out how smart actors are reducing their reliance on oil and gas accordingly. Matt Simon discusses how electric vehicles can be part of the solution to issues of grid reliability by providing a key source of backup battery power. And Bill McKibben writes about the emerging psychology of energy where dirty fuels can only be seen as being associated with scarcity and unpredictability compared to clean alternatives.
- Janice Dickson reports on Ismahae Elouafi's admonition that Canada needs to invest in food security, not just military equipment. Andre Picard writes that it's only becoming more difficult to provide food for those who need it most. And Alissa Overend calls out the grocery giants for trying to substitute security theatre for action to make food available and affordable.
- Finally, Frank Landymore notes that Meta's plans for glasses which automatically record an individual's food consumption (among other privacy violations by design) figure to cause far more problems than they solve.
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