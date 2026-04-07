ndpldr - Notes from the Aftermath

Assorted links and materials on Avi Lewis' leadership victory and what it means for the NDP.
- Steven High discusses how Lewis is offering big ideas to meet the scope and severity of the challenges we face. Susan Delacourt highlights why nobody should underestimate Lewis and the party. And David Doel offers some strong reviews of Lewis' start as leader in comparison to the laughable response of the corporate media:
- Luke Savage likewise calls out the meltdown which immediately followed Lewis' election. And Erica Ifill argues that Lewis is offending and alarming exactly the establishment figures whose opprobrium we should welcome.
- Scott Martain discusses the antisemitic tropes being wielded (however implausibly) against Lewis.
- Jeremy Appel traces how Lewis won the leadership. And Appel, Cam Welch and Rob Rousseau discuss what comes next for the NDP:
- Finally, Susan Riley notes that Lewis' messages which are now being criticized as "radical" were seen as nothing of the sort when they were espoused by Mark Carney and others in recent memory. Gerard Di Trolio points out the massive opening for left populism as the Libs veer even further to the corporate right. And Diary Marif highlights Lewis' plans to reverse Carney's cuts to immigration as the Libs chase nationalist and exclusionary votes.
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