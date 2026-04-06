Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Zohra Ahmed warns that the Trump regime is now looking to impose guilt by solidarity on anybody with the slightest connection to social justice causes, while Ken Klippenstein characterizes the scheme as bringing to life the prospect of severe punishment for pre-crime. And Sarah Mautner-Mazlen observes that misogyny is the entire point of the MAGA obsession with domination, while Silvaria Lysandra Zemaitis points out how that fascist tendency has been building in Republican circles since long before Trump took power.
- Brian Merchant discusses how more and more U.S. communities are successfully fighting off environmentally dangerous data centres and other manifestations of artificial intelligence. But Natasha Bulowski reports on the Libs' highly selective AI engagement, as environmental groups are being frozen out of consultations while extractivists get the red carpet treatment.
- Ximena Gonzalez highlights how Danielle Smith's cynical immigrant-bashing is based on a complete inversion of reality.
- Finally, Matt Pearce writes about the Grossman-Stiglitz paradox under which nobody is incentivized to create and spread information which serves the public good.
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