Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Anne Applebaum weighs in on the inevitable recognition by any remotely rational actor that it's pointless to offer Donald Trump any respect or trustworthiness that he's fundamentally incapable of reciprocating, while Andrew Egger rightly highlights how Trump has lost friends and alienated people. But Pooja Misra reports that Pierre Poilievre is determinated to be the sucker who bets Canada's future on the preposterous theory that Trump can be trusted both to bargain in good faith, and hold up his end of any deal.
- Jake Grumbach discusses the longstanding awareness that extreme inequality is incompatible with a functional political system and constitutional order. And Roberta Lexier writes about the feedback loop between capitalist accumulation and fascist politics - along with the need to fight back against both.
- Jen Deerinwater and Jesse Deer In Water discuss the Indigenous pushback against the environmental damage and cultural theft wrought by gigantic data centres. Brian Merchant explores how AI is undermining post-secondary education in the U.S. And Emily Tate Sullivan examines how AI slop is particularly harmful to children's brains which are still developing.
- Finally, Nora Loreto examines the connections between military culture and white supremacism in Quebec City.
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