Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Adam King discusses several new studies showing that wealth inequality is only continuing to balloon in Canada. And Jared Walker and Silas Xuereb rightly question why Canadian corporate giants which extracted two-thirds of a trillion dollars in profits in 2025 are still being granted massive public handouts.
- Meanwhile, Martin Lukacs talks to several movement organizers working on pushing back against Mark Carney's insistence on further entrenching corporate power.
- Julia Simon notes that countries which have invested in solar energy and electrified transportation are far better positioned to deal with the oil shocks caused by Donald Trump's irrational attack on Iran. James Murray observes that European businesses are pushing to be freed from reliance on fossil fuels whose supply can be so easily disrupted, while David Fickling discusses how the plummeting price of battery storage (along with renewable power) is making dependence on oil and gas into a sucker's bet even from an immediate cost standpoint alone. But Drew Anderson's review of the state of clean energy development in Alberta highlights how the UCP has destroyed massive amounts of value and blocked needed investment as a sacrifice to the dirty oil gods.
- Finally, Dave Levitan comments on the dangers of gambling on prediction markets. And Emanuel Fabian offers a personal account of the threats directed at a journalist for reporting accurate information rather than being pressured into assisting people who bet on the opposite outcome.
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