Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Jeremy Wallace examines China's massive - if messy - renewable energy revolution which stands to make fossil fuels obsolete in the very near future. And Adam Morton notes that Australia is among far too many jurisdictions making a doomed push for increased dirty energy production even while dealing with the disastrous effects of climate change.
- Carole Calwalladr, Charlie Young and Max Colbert report that Palantir's extension of its tentacles into every possible shady business includes a contract with the UK's nuclear weapons department. David Reevely reports on the Libs' subsidization of JSE Telecom as it provides wiretapping services to ICE. And Miranda Bogen and Ruchika Joshi note that the dangers of surveillance capitalism are all the more severe when AI agents are collecting and linking increasingly sensitive personal information.
- Lauren Dobson-Hughes rightly questions why Mark Carney is slashing Canada's foreign affairs staff while trumpeting the need for increased international engagement. And Karen Briere reports that Carney is also eliminating 1,370 food inspection workers even as the U.S. has gutted its own regulatory regime.
- Finally, Andrew Longhurst highlights how Doug Ford is starving public health care while throwing money at corporate providers. And David Macdonald points out how little most provinces are contributing to child care programs - with Saskatchewan's government once again ranking at the back of the pack by offering up only 13% of child care funding in the province.
