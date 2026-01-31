Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Sidney Blumenthal writes that the Trump regime never ceases to spiral downward (no matter how difficult it would seem to get worse than their previous actions). Anne Applebaum discusses the erosion of the U.S.' civil service as people with knowledge and integrity are being displaced in favour of lackeys and useful idiots. And Supriya Dwivedi notes that Donald Trump's impetuousness doesn't mask his oft-stated plans for conquest and exploitation.
- Donald Gutstein examines how tech giants represent the tip of the spear in the U.S.' threats to Canada. And Matt Seybold discusses the attempt to impose mandatory AI adoption to squeeze profits out of massive promised investments which will never make sense without strongarming governments and citizens.
- Veronica Riccobene and Freddy Brewster highlight how private prison contractors are raking in massive profits from ICE's indiscriminate detention of anybody who crosses its path. And Luke Farrell points out that private contractors are making a killing off of needless means-testing contracts to deny benefits to members of the public.
- Finally, Anoosh Chekellan writes about the pathetic excuses for playgrounds which are being foisted on families by UK developers. And Kea Wilson reports on a new survey showing that Americans are broadly open to living car-free if their communities are set up to allow for it.
