Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Jonathan Last discusses how many of the harms being inflicted by the Trump regime can never fully be repaired, while Anne Applebaum writes about Trump's determination to undermine liberal democracy anywhere it hasn't yet fully given way to authoritarian kleptocracy. Anika Jane Beamer reports on the disastrous state of FEMA as the concept of providing assistance to people in case of emergency is purged from the U.S.' federal government. And G. Elliott Morris examines Keir Starmer's example as evidence of the need to fight back against race-baiting and immigrant-bashing, rather than triangulating away people's humanity.
- The Yale School of the Environment finds that climate change is responsible for two-thirds of the emissions from wildfires in the western U.S. And Kevin Morrison reports that the world's largest carbon capture and storage project is becoming less effective by the year - while Uma Gupta writes that in contrast, solar energy backed by battery storage is becoming readily available and affordable while slashing carbon pollution.
- But the absolute lack of any rational basis to cheerlead for dirty energy hasn't stopped Mark Carney from making that his government's top priority - much to the frustration of both Richard Brooks, and the experts and leaders consulted by Ilya Gridneff and Kenza Bryan. And Adam Ramsay discusses how corporate trade deals are being unsed to allow oil companies to dictate British trade and climate policy.
- Lloyd Alter comments that for all the complaints about young people's screen time, the most glaring increase in time and dependency can be found among older adults.
- Finally, Ryan Romard examines how Canada Post compares to its international counterparts - and finds that we currently have a highly effective postal system which will only deliver less value for money if the Libs follow through on their plans to gut it.
No comments:
Post a Comment