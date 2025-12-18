Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Paul Krugman discusses Donald Trump's mission of making cruelty and bigotry into default positions in American culture. And Jamelle Bouie comments on the absurdity of concentrating power in a dictator who has no interest in bothering to govern.
- Eleni Courea and Lisa O'Carroll report on the rightful recognition by UK MPs that there's no point in trying to negotiate agreements with Trump when he's proven utterly incapable of holding up his end of any bargain. But naturally, the Cons (and particularly Jamil Jivani) would like nothing more than to shackle Canada to a deal that ties us more tightly to Trump.
- Andy Ober discusses how the costs of the climate breakdown can already be seen in substantially reduced income. And Frederick O'Brien, Pablo Gutierrez and Ashley Kirk examine how climate change is degrading food production around the globe.
- The Canadian Climate Institute weighs in on the federal government's latest progress report showing us already off track to miss our 2030 and 2035 commitments even before Mark Carney eviscerates the emission reduction policies previously on the books.
- Finally, Darius Snieckus and Rory White report on the reality that while the massive carbon capture project being pushed by Carney may not be certain to capture the promissed emissions, we can rest assured it will exhaust much of Alberta's already-dwindling water supply. And Chris Varcoe's discussion of how Carney is also enabling indiscriminate data centre construction only raises the prospect that AI might bleed Alberta dry before the oil industry does.
