Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Paul Krugman writes about the dangers of a mad king taking more and more extreme steps to insulate himself from any trace of inconvenient reality, while Sarah Kendzior notes that the Trump regime is developing a pattern of inventing enemies out of whole cloth in order to excuse rights violations up to and including summary executions. And Joe Wilkins and Jon Christian highlight a similar issue with Peter Thiel’s rapid journey down an apocalyptic rabbit hole.
- Meanwhile, Charlie Warzel discusses how AI is an invasive species which is rapidly taking over our information ecosystem.
- Adam Serwer writes about the anti-woke taxes Americans (among others) are paying in the form of environmental destruction and associated health consequences. And Julia Shaw examines the prospect of treating environmental crime as seriously as other direct threats to life and health.
- Finally, Julia Doubleday highlights the folly of treating masking and other basic disease control steps as unreasonable. The University of Florida studies the effects of COVID-19 vaccines in helping to shield against liver cancer. And Ben Clark discusses the converse effect, that COVID itself can both stimulate and exacerbate the growth of cancer cells.
