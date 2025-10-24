Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Noah Berlatsky writes about the dangers of treating the existence of marginalized groups - rather than the bigots seeking to dehumanize them - as the primary barrier to solidarity and unity. Ashifa Kassam reports on Olivier De Schutter's warning that a shredded social safety net has fuelled the rise of right-wing hate. And Geoffrey Johnston discusses how a deliberately-constructed manosphere has caused misogyny to spread, while Stacey Abrams and Esosa Osa call out the Trump regime's targeting of Black history for erasure.
- Blayne Haggart discusses how Mark Carney is failing to recognize the threat posed by the Trump regime even if one (questionably) gives him the benefit of the doubt as to who he's trying to serve. And Karyn Pugliese writes about Carney's thoroughly scripted plan to inflict austerity on everybody other than capitalists, who are being singled out for preferential treatment.
- Fiona Harvey reports on the recommendation from a group of retired military leaders that investment in renewable energy should be treated as defence funding - offering an interesting opportunity to meet otherwise arbitrary defence spending targets in a way which actually results in long-term security. Isaac Phan Nay talks to Lin Al-Akkad about the options available to help workers through a green transition. And Silas Xuereb examines how the current practice of shovelling public money toward dirty energy is doing nothing but exporting profits from Canadian resources to U.S. owners.
- Finally, Peter MacLeod argues that the most important nation-building project Canada can pursue is the renewal of democratic engagement as a substitute for insider politics.
No comments:
Post a Comment