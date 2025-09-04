Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Nils Gilman discusses how a transition to a clean and sustainable economy will require a fundamental change in existing power dynamics - meaning that any attempt to accomodate entrenched fossil interests is futire.
- Dan Kraker reports on Minnesota's approval of a large-scale battery system which will enable the clean energy transition. Mitchell Beer talks to Seth Klein about the potential for a Youth Climate Corps to fill gaps in service and employment opportunities for young workers. And Nick Logan points out the potential of balcony-based solar power - but also notes that Canada has placed needless barriers in its way.
- But Murad Hemmadi reports on the UCP's regressive plans to push for massive data centre development coupled with incentives to use dirty fossil gas as a primary power source. Wendi Thomas discusses how Elon Musk's plan for AI servers depends on a corporate push to shred environmental regulations and endanger the lives of people already facing health risks from highly polluted neighbourhoods. And Bryan McMahon highlights why the apparent corporatist plan of assuming an all-powerful AI which can solve all of our problems (shared by the Trump regime and Carney government alike along with their tech industry buddies) is likely doomed to failure.
- Finally, Barry Saxifrage charts the realities of Canada's wildfire crisis, while Michelle Gamage offers some reminders about smoke protection as the 2025 wildfire season looks to extend into the fall. And Alex Boyd discusses how the anti-social mindset stoked to end public health protections against COVID-19 is now being converted into violent hostility toward basic fire safety.
