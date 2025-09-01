Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your Labour Day reading.
- Alec Rhodes studies the immense lifetime returns on a unionized career. David Dayen exposes how anti-union firms are encouraging unscrupulous employers to engage in illegal union-busting to avoid having to bargain on even terms with their employees. And Erik Loomis rightly questions why many unions are themselves being alarmingly quiet in the face of concerted political and legal attacks from the Trump regime.
- Meanwhile, Andrea Hill discusses how AI is replacing entry-level jobs - resulting in both reduced opportunities for younger workers, and a more fragile economy. And Craig Spencer reports on the virtual certainty that increased use of automation will entrench inequities in health care (and other service areas).
- Nesrine Malik writes that there's nothing to be gained by giving in to exclusion and bigotry, as demagogues will always find some new group to target. But Nora Loreto warns that the Carney Libs are buying in to the U.S.' anti-immigration mindset rather than respecting the human rights and well-being of immigrants.
- Finally, Jason Abbruzzese reports on new studies showing that the choice of online platforms to promote hatred is allowing its perpetrators to monetize their prejudice.
